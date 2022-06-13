Thunder Draw 39,247 Fans on First Homestand

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, want to thank the best fans in baseball and all of our business and community partners for their continued support after the first homestand of the 2022 season. The Thunder drew a total of 39,247 fans over their first six games at Trenton Thunder Ballpark for an average of 6,541, with Saturday's game on June 11 representing the biggest crowd of 7,412.

"This is what it's all about: making smiles and delivering happiness," said Thunder President/GM Jeff Hurley. Our first week with the best fans in baseball was spectacular, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back for the rest of the 2022 Trenton Thunder season. There are 34 days left to enjoy the energy of the 40 Days of Thunder, and this is just the beginning of a very fun and special summer."

Your Thunder finished their first homestand with a 4-2 record and had crowds of over 7,000 on three separate occasions:

Tuesday, June 7 * Home Opener (7,357) | Thursday, June 9 (7,286) | Saturday, June 11 (7,412)

During the homestand, your Thunder hosted the first Tail Waggin' Wednesday of the season and Dash made his debut as the fourth Bat Dog in team history. There were two postgame Fireworks shows, with the first one capping off the Thunder's annual Pride Night on Thursday, June 9. Friday's game on June 10 was also special because it was Breast Cancer Awareness Night.

Thunder Value Days continue throughout the summer on Tuesdays with $1 hot dogs all game long, and kids 12 & under will receive a concessions voucher for a FREE hot dog, small snack, and bottle of water. Thirsty Thursdays kick off the Home of the Four Day Weekend© with great beer specials that last until the middle of the fifth inning. Pork Roll Fridays continue with your Thunder taking the field in special uniforms, and Case's Pork Roll sandwiches priced at just $2. Thunder Happy Hours also return on Saturdays with early entry where fans can enjoy great beer specials prior to the game.

Your Thunder continue the 2022 season on Friday, June 17 against the State College Spikes at 7:00 PM. It's the second Case's Pork Roll and Founders Friday of the season, and we're giving away a special rally towel to the first 1,500 fans ages 8 and older! We also welcome all Scouts to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Scout Night. For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.

