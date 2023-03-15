Thunder CRO Jon Bodnar Named Sixth General Manager in Franchise History

(Trenton, NJ) - The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are proud to announce that Jon Bodnar will take over as the team's General Manager beginning March 15th, 2023.

Born and raised in South Jersey, Bodnar graduated from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia in 2013 with a degree in Marketing. He joined the Trenton Thunder Front Office in September of 2014 and has held titles of Group Sales Account Representative, Manager and Director of Group Sales, Director and Vice-President of Ticket Sales, and most recently, Chief Revenue Officer.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to become General Manager of the Thunder," said Bodnar. "The Thunder has been a place to call home for the past 8 seasons and I'm honored to help lead the organization in celebrating our 30th season in Trenton and beyond."

Jon Bodnar becomes the sixth General Manager in the Thunder's 30-year history following Wayne Hodes (1994-1999), Rick Brenner (2000-2005), Brad Taylor (2006-2008), Will Smith (2009-2015), and Jeff Hurley (2015-2023).

Bodnar was recently installed as a Board Member on the Burlington County Regional Chamber of Commerce where he serves as the Board Liaison of the Emerging Leader's Network. He is also a member of the Foundation Academies Leadership Council, which meets throughout the year to discuss the city and educational advancements initiatives in K-12 public education.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Jon's leadership skills to the forefront of the organization as our new General Manager," said Thunder President Jeff Hurley. "Jon brings the right combination of experience, energy, and expertise as we celebrate our 30th season and look toward our next chapter."

Jeff Hurley will remain a part of the Thunder organization and will retain his President title. A native of Hamilton, NJ, Hurley joined the Thunder front office as an intern in 2004 and has held the titles of Group Sales Account Representative, Media Relations Assistant, Community Relations and Baseball Operations Manager, Baseball Operations and Accounting Manager, Director of Finance and Baseball Operations and Chief Financial Officer.

