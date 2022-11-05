Thunder Cares Presents 'Give Thanks' Food Drive

Storm Baseball's official non-profit 'Thunder Cares' and in partnership with The Dream Center of Lake Elsinore is hosting a month-long food drive from November 1st - November 21st to supply food to Lake Elsinore families in need this holiday season.

Please stop by The Diamond Stadium, our front office will be open and available for deliveries from 10 AM-4 PM every weekday, excluding weekends.

The Lake Elsinore Storm is proud to support our community and different local organizations by providing donation items and fundraising support throughout the year. These donations are made possible through Thunder Cares.

Thunder Cares is a 501c3 non-profit that was established through an ongoing partnership with the Inland Empire Community Foundation. Proceeds raised through Thunder Cares benefit local charities, youth sports, military, first responders, and other local groups in need.

