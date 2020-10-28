Thunder Brings Back Dylan Olsen

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of defenseman Dylan Olsen for the 2020-21 season.

Olsen, 29, returns to Wichita after finishing last season in Thunder blue. A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, the 6-foot-2, 223-pound blueliner is a former first round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks (#28 overall) in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He brings plenty of experience to the Thunder back-end, having played in over 450 professional games including 124 in the NHL with Chicago and Florida.

He began last season overseas with HK Nitra (Slovakia) before returning to the states and joining the South Carolina Stingrays. Wichita claimed him off waivers back in February and appeared in four games for the Thunder. In 2018-19, he played for the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers, where he collected 19 points (8g, 11a) in 46 games.

Olsen made his NHL debut during the 2011-12 season with the Blackhawks and appeared in 28 games. The following year, he played for Chicago's AHL affiliate in Rockford, tallying 11 points ( 2g, 9a) in 50 games. In 2013-14, he made it back to the NHL with the Florida Panthers where he registered 12 points (3g, 9a) in 44 games.

In nine professional seasons, Olsen has also played in 222 American Hockey League games with Rockford, San Antonio, Portland and Binghamton.

