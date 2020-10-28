Forward Nolan LaPorte Signs with the Walleye

Forward Nolan LaPorte has agreed to terms with the Walleye for the 2020-21 season.

LaPorte, 28, spent last season overseas racking up 39 points (16G, 23A) in 47 games for the Glasgow Clan in the Elite Hockey League.

The Chicago native played his first professional season with Quad City in 2016, and also appeared in one game that season for the American Hockey League's Iowa Wild. After one season with the Florida Everblades, the 6-foot, 192 pound forward signed with Atlanta for the 2018-19 season where he set career-highs in goals (19) and penalty minutes (107).

A former captain for the NCAA's Western Michigan University, LaPorte skated in 133 games, tallying 33 goals and 37 assists for 70 points and 176 penalty minutes. As a Bronco, he skated two seasons with Toledo's Shane Berschbach from 2012 through 2014.

