Back-To-Back Usport Goalie of the Year Taran Kozun Joins KC

October 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Wednesday the club signed rookie goaltender Taran Kozun.

Kozun, a six-foot-one, 175-pound, 26-year-old forward from Nipawin, Saskatchewan, and brother of former Maverick Tad Kozun, joins Kansas City after finishing his collegiate career at the University of Saskatchewan. Last season, he posted a .931 save percentage, 1.87 goals against average, and five shutouts for the Huskies to go with a 17-3-2 win-loss record.

"Taran has been the best goalie in Canadian University Hockey for 2-years in a row now," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Ops Tad O'Had said. "With back-to-back USport Goalie of the Year Honors, he has earned All-Canadian First Team Honors as well as MVP and Player of The Year Honors in 2019-2020. Taran has continued to showcase he's the best goalie in Canadian University hockey. He has excellent athleticism, great puck handling skills and has the ability to shut the opposition down. He has professional experience and has been rock steady for the University of Saskatchewan. He is an excellent signing for the Mavs, and we cannot wait to get him on the ice."

Kozun played three seasons with the University of Saskatchewan, posting a .928 save percentage and 1.85 goals against average in 50 appearances with a 41-6-3 win-loss record.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are available now by calling the Mavericks at 816-252-7825 or visiting kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.