Cyclones Sign Cincy Natives Chris Crane & Jason Tackett

October 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed forwards Chris Crane and Jason Tackett to Standard Player Contracts (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

"These are exciting signings for our organization," said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "The fact that we have two high-level players, a prospect and a veteran that are homegrown products is outstanding. We have made it a goal of ours to help develop players locally and to add Chris and Jason to the fold helps drive that message."

Crane comes home to Cincinnati after splitting the 2019-2020 season with the Wichita Thunder (ECHL) and Storhamar in Norway. While in Wichita, Crane tallied 32 points (13 goals + 19 assists) in 42 games. During his seven-year pro career, Crane has played in 382 ECHL games, 32 AHL games and amassed 263 points (121 goals + 133 assists) during that time. Crane is a two-time ECHL All-Star and won the Kelly Cup in 2014-2015 with the Allen Americans. He was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round of the 2010 NHL Draft. Prior to turning pro, he played three seasons at Ohio State.

"It has been a long offseason and I could not be more excited to start back up in front of family and friends," said Crane. "I am excited to have the chance to bring my hometown a championship!"

"Chris is a veteran right-shot center that fills a need that we have had for the last two seasons," said Thomas. "His playoff experience was the driving force to us reaching a deal. He will bring leadership and contribute in all facets of our team."

Tackett enters his first professional season after completing four years at Ferris State University. During his senior season, Tackett scored 16 points (4 goals + 12 assists) in 29 games. Throughout his 114 game NCAA career, Tackett tallied 17 goals and 28 assists for 45 points. Prior to playing collegiately, Jason played his junior hockey in the CCHL for the Kemptville 73's (104 games) and Pembroke Lumber Kings (12 games). He finished with 131 points (48 goals + 73 assists) during his junior hockey career.

"I am extremely excited to begin my pro career in my hometown and in the city that I first fell in love with the game," said Tackett. "It's going to be surreal playing for a team I watched so much growing up. The winning culture and tradition the Cyclones have built made my decision signing here easy. I can't wait to get started and it's an honor to be a member of the Cincinnati Cyclones."

"Jason is coming off a strong four-year career at Ferris State," Thomas remarked. "I had the privilege of coaching against him for two years. His skill is evident and one thing you learn when you play for Bob Daniels and his staff is how to compete and play a 200-foot game. We are getting a well-rounded first-year player."

