Rays Agree to Terms with Forward Dylan Steman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Dylan Steman for the 2020-21 season.

Steman, 26, returns for his second campaign with the Rays after accumulating 20 points in 47 contests during the 2019-20 year with six goals and 14 assists. A reliable member of the team's forward group, the native of Hanover, Minnesota will look to expand his role with South Carolina during the upcoming season.

"We're pumped to have Dylan back with us for the 2020-21 season", said Stingrays head coach Ryan Blair. "His consistent compete level and his willingness to get better is visible every day. He is a player that can play up and down the lineup and provides a great example of work ethic for our entire team."

The alumnus of Michigan Tech University (MTU) began his professional career with Hershey late in the 2018-19 year after completing his senior collegiate season and suited up in four regular season games for the Bears before seeing action in seven postseason contests.

"Obviously it's been a long offseason for a lot of us and for myself personally there was a bad taste in my mouth about how last year ended," Steman said. "It's never fun to go through that and I felt it was important to get back with the same group of guys and try to make something happen."

Prior to turning pro, Steman served as MTU's captain in his senior season and posted 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 37 games. He was part of three NCAA Tournament appearances with the Huskies in 2015, 2017 and 2018. The team also captured Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Tournament titles in 2017 and 2018, along with a regular season championship in 2016. In total, Steman racked up 62 points in 154 NCAA games during parts of five seasons from 2015-19.

"Coach Blair is a high-energy guy who brings positivity," Steman said. "We want the same mentality and style of play back from last year and he was a big part of that. It's a long season and you've got to be a consistent player. It can be draining, but that's part of the fun of it and every team is going to have their ups and downs but you've got to push through it. I want to be a consistent player and grow in all facets of my game. I'm ready to improve and I'll be ready to go right away."

Steman's background also includes two seasons of junior hockey in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders from 2012-14. After scoring 32 points in 58 games as a USHL rookie, the attacker added 30 points in 56 games while serving as an alternate captain for Cedar Rapids in his second junior campaign.

The Stingrays will open the 2020-21 season on December 11 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

