Thunder Beat Bowie to Win League Title

BOWIE, Md. - A third-inning rally backed another outstanding Thunder pitching performance Friday night at Prince George's Stadium, leading the Thunder to a 5-2 win over the Bowie Baysox in Game 4 of the Eastern League Championship Series on Friday night to clinch the Eastern League title.

The league championship is the fourth in Thunder franchise history, and the team's first since 2013.

A three-run second inning for the Thunder began when Kellin Deglan wrapped a solo home run around the left field foul pole. Rashad Crawford later lined an RBI-single and score on a ground-rule double to right field by Zack Zehner, giving the Thunder a 3-0 lead. The rally knocked Bowie starter Tyler Herb (0-1) from the game after just two innings.

Chris Gittens padded the lead with a towering solo homer to right-center in the third, giving him a home run in two straight games to finish the year.

Rony Garcia (1-0) took a no-hit bid through five innings as the Thunder's starter. The right-hander retired 15 of the 16 batters he faced, with a leadoff walk to Mason McCoy in the third inning giving the Baysox their only baserunner off Garcia. He struck out six in the five-inning gem.

Rehabbing Yankees right-hander Dellin Betances pitched the sixth, retiring the first two Bowie batters before surrendering a solo home run to Cedric Mullins, erasing the Thunder no-hit bid after five and two-third innings.

Isiah Gilliam produced the final Thunder insurance run of the evening on a seventh-inning RBI-single off Diogenes Almengo.

Greg Weissert, Trevor Lane, and Daniel Alvarez each pitched one inning of relief behind Betances. Alvarez allowed a one-out solo homer to Anderson Feliz in the ninth before eventually getting Jesmuel Valentin to pop out to second baseman Hoy Jun Park, sealing the league title for the Thunder.

