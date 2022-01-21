Thunder at Slugger Tickets on Sale Now

January 21, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Louisville Bats today announced that tickets for the annual Thunder at Slugger game on April 23 are on sale now at batsbaseball.com. Individual tickets for the event begin at just $29 and give fans access to the Bats baseball game at 2:05 p.m., the world-renowned air show beginning at 3 p.m., a live, postgame concert at Louisville Slugger Field and prime seating in the ballpark for the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets well in advance of the game on April 23 as tickets will sell out quickly. The Thunder at Slugger experience will include:

Bats Baseball Game - First pitch is 2:05 p.m. between the Bats and Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

Air Show - Fans can kick back in their seat during the Bats game to watch the air show overhead at Louisville Slugger Field. Air show begins at 3 p.m.

Postgame Concert - Enjoy a live concert in center field. Admission to the concert is included with a ticket to the Bats game that afternoon. Concert will begin approximately 45 minutes after conclusion of the Bats and Cubs game (live performer will be announced at a later date).

Fireworks Show - The Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show can be seen clearly from the seats at Louisville Slugger Field. Fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. (*Air and fireworks show timing is approximate)

Gates to Louisville Slugger Field will open at noon on April 23.

In addition, fans who purchase tickets to Thunder at Slugger can also enjoy the following commodities: Reserved seats for the scheduled festivities, access to clean restrooms, come-and-go access to the ballpark and access to Louisville Slugger Field concessions.

Fans can also get the most bang for their buck by purchasing a three-game Thunder Ticket Package beginning at just $55. The Thunder Ticket package includes admission to the three biggest fireworks shows of the Bats' 2022 season (Thunder at Slugger, Fourth of July and Labor Day Eve) and also gives fans access to a discounted all-day parking pass (available for $25) during Thunder Over Louisville.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from January 21, 2022

Thunder at Slugger Tickets on Sale Now - Louisville Bats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.