Red Wings Release Preliminary Promo Schedule

The Red Wings 2022 season is less than three months away and to celebrate the Wings have released a sneak peek at their promotional schedule as well as single-game ticket prices for the upcoming season.

Single-game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, February 22 at 10 am ONLINE ONLY at RedWingsBaseball.com. The Red Wings Ticket Office will open for the first time on April 1.

The Wings have lowered ticket prices for the 2022 season -- a single-game ticket will be $13 ($15 day of game) in the 200 level and $17 ($19 day of game) in the 100 level.

Tickets for groups of 20 or more are available for $10 per seat in the 200 level and $15 per seat in the 100 level.

THE PROMO HIGHLIGHTS (promo dates are subject to change):

The season kicks off Tuesday, April 12 with a trapper hat giveaway (1,000 fans) and an appearance from Milo The Bat Dog.

Milo will be working SIX games during the 2022 campaign - April 12, May 21, June 25, July 30, August 13 and September 17 - with "meet-and-pets" scheduled for May 21 and September 17.

There will also be a Milo Pawtographed Poster Giveaway (1,000 fans) on May 21 and a Milo Cap Giveaway on September 17 (1,000 fans).

A fan-favorite, The Place Where People Go To Work Night, featuring an appearance from Kate Flannery is set for Wednesday, June 29.

The Wings will celebrate the decades with 70's Night (May 18), 80's Night (June 1), 90's Night (July 27) and 2000's Night (August 10). All decades nights will feature a t-shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans.

New to the promo schedule this season is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on June 24. The Wings will wear special Captain America-themed jerseys and Iron Man will be at the ballpark for photos.

Also making it's Red Wings promo calendar debut is The Grateful Dead Night on July 14.

Maybelle Blair and Shirley Burkovich, two women who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, will be at Frontier Field on June 3 to celebrate Women in Sports Night.

Thomas Ian Nicholas, who played Henry Rowengartner in the movie "Rookie Of The Year" will be at the ballpark on July 15 which will also be the Red Wings annual Family Campout Night.

Other theme nights include Negro League Night (June 25), Pride Night (July 13), Christmas in July (July 30), Star Wars Night (August 13), Cocos Locos De Rochester (September 2), Wizards Night (September 3) and Deaf Culture Night (September 16).

Frontier Field will again host five Bark in the Park games in 2022. Fans will be able to bring their good boy or girl out on April 16, May 5, May 22, June 21 and September 15.

Looking for an excuse to play hooky from work? Join the Wings for Businessperson Special games (all 1:05 starts) on Friday, April 15, Thursday, April 28, Wednesday, June 22, Thursday, June 30, Thursday, August 11, Wednesday, August 31 and Wednesday, September 14.

The Frontier Field staples of Education Day (May 19), $5 Ticket Nights (May 30 and September 15), Postgame Fireworks (19 shows beginning May 20), Duel of the Dishes vs. the Syracuse Salt Potatoes (June 23), Independence Day Celebration (July 3), Cap Night (July 15), RPO Concert (July 16), Camp Day (July 28), the ZOOperstars! (August 12) and Fan Appreciation Night (September 17) all return to the 2022 promo calendar.

More promos to be announced at a later date.

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday: 2-FOR-1 TICKETS. Every Tuesday with the exception of Opening Night, April 12

Wednesday: T-SHIRT GIVEAWAYS on May 18, June 1, June 29, July 13, July 27 and August 10

Thursday: ROCHESTER PLATES GAMES; PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR (featuring $2 beers at the 10th Inning Bar); COLLEGE NIGHTS ($15 ticket includes 200-level ticket and $5 Diamond Dollars with valid college ID)

Friday: POST-GAME FIREWORKS (Beginning May 20)

Saturday: POST-GAME FIREWORKS (Beginning May 21)

Sunday: KIDS RUN THE BASES; KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB DAY

Fans can take advantage now on season seats, suites, group outings, flex packs, mini plans, and diamond debit by calling (585) 454-1001.

