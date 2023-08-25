Thunder Announces Addition to Front Office Staff

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the addition of Brian Firebaugh to the front office staff as the Director of Game Night Revenue.

Additionally, Drew Hanson has been promoted to Vice President of Ticket Sales while Tommy Castor has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing and Strategy.

Originally from Rose Hill, Kansas, Firebaugh went to Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas. He studied Business Administration with a focus in management. Firebaugh was also a part of the Men's Soccer program for four years, along with the Student Athlete Leadership Team (SALT). He is beginning his Master's in Supply Chain Management and Logistics from Wichita State University.

Firebaugh was an intern with the Thunder this past season working at the fan relations table. He looks forward to seeing the successes of the organization and is excited to jump on board.

