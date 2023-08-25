Dockery Returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of Dominic Dockery for the 2023-24 season.

Dockery, 26, was a steady presence last year on the blue line for the Thunder. The Lockport, New York native appeared in 71 games, tallying 10 points (2g, 8a).

After starting out the 2021-22 campaign at the University of Maine, he turned pro and signed with the Wheeling Nailers. In 29 games, he tallied five assists. Dockery finished the season with the Indy Fuel and had one assist in three games.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound blueliner played four seasons at Merrimack College before transferring to Maine. In 108 career games, he finished with 19 points (3g, 16a) for the Warriors.

