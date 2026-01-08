WNBA New York Liberty

Throwback to Sabrina's Game Winner

Published on January 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video


One of the season's most iconic moments

Sabrina Ionescu called game Steph Curry style.

