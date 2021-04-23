Threshers Single-Game Tickets On-Sale April 27

April 23, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







Clearwater Threshers single-game tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, April 27, online and at the BayCare Box Office. Call 727-467-4457 or stop by BayCare Ballpark Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Purchase anytime at ThreshersBaseball.com.

Opening Night is Tuesday, May 4, with a 7 p.m. game versus the Lakeland Flying Tigers. The summer season concludes in September.

The Threshers full promotional schedule will also be released on Tuesday. Weekly staples like Saturday Fireworks and Dollar Tuesdays, plus special events like Bark at the Ballpark and Pitch for Pink will be back.

Per MLB protocols, the Threshers are maintaining a reduced capacity and pod seating. Tickets are limited at this time, buying in advance is encouraged.

Threshers fans may also sign up now for the Lil' Anglers Kids Club presented by BayCare Kids, or the Silver Sharks Seniors Club presented by BayCare.

Diamond Outfitters, the Clearwater Threshers Team Store at BayCare Ballpark, is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and for ticketed guests during games. Shop anytime at ThreshersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from April 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.