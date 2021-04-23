Daytona Tortugas Announce 2021 May Promotional Schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - After a year of hardship and uncertainty, the Daytona Tortugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark for a "Season of Celebration" as a thank you to the countless health care workers, first responders, and fans that have helped bring baseball back to "The Jack". In preparation for Opening Day, the organization has released its 2021 daily and May promotional calendar for the upcoming home slate. Here is what the winners of two of the last three Low-A Southeast Larry MacPhail Promotional Award of Excellence have in store for the upcoming campaign, including seven firework shows:

With Monday's serving as a league-wide off day throughout the season, the Tortugas' daily promotion schedule will be familiar but include some twists in 2021. Silver Slugger Nights presented by Conviva Care Solutions will remain for nine of 10 Tuesday evening contests (excluding Opening Night). Fans will also be able to get their taco fix with Taco Tuesdays in partnership with Jimmy Hula's. Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging will also take place on Tuesdays, as the Tortugas will wear special uniforms to mark the occasion.

Belly Buster Night presented by Marco's Pizza moves to Wednesday's for 2021, as fans can enjoy all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, Marco's Pizza, and popcorn for just $15 a ticket. Wishful Wednesday's presented by VyStar Credit Union make a return to the schedule, as the franchise will partner with local charities to raise money and awareness for various important causes.

The biggest party in Central Florida is back in business with 10 Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. Be sure to mark your calendars, as patrons can enjoy draft beers and fountain sodas starting at just $1. Daytona will light up the sky, as well, as a part of seven astounding Friday Night Firework Shows!

The "best-dressed team in baseball" will don themed uniforms on Saturday nights including the team's Jackie Robinson Day celebration on May 15. Daytona will sport special retro No. 9 uniforms based on what Jackie wore with the Montréal Royals at City Island in 1946. The Tortugas will also wear specially branded jerseys once a month as a part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative (May 22, June 19, July 17, August 14, September 4).

Sunday evening ballgames will return to their scheduled 5:35 start time with fans being able to bring their four-legged furry friends to The Jack for Bark in the Park Night in addition to our Tiny 'Tugas Nights featuring special events and activities for all members.

The green carpet will be rolled out for Opening Night on Tuesday, May 11, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. A 7:05 contest against the St. Lucie Mets will kick off the second century of baseball on City Island. Starting that evening, the Tortugas will begin their "Season of Celebration" by honoring a Tortugas Care Foundation Community All-Star and a #StandWithTheJack Fan of the Game at each of the franchise's 60 scheduled home contests. Fans will be treated to a Postgame Firework Show to commemorate the occasion.

Visit West Volusia Night takes place on Friday, May 14, while the franchise will host their Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 4, against the Lakeland Flying Tigers with a commemorative Postgame Fireworks Show and holiday-themed uniforms to mark the occasion. That Sunday evening's affair will start at a special time of 6:35 p.m.

Daytona Tortugas season and flex ticket plans, in addition to club membership (Silver Sluggers, Tiny Tugas, etc.) and group outings, will go on sale to the public on Monday, April 26, at 10:00 a.m. Individual game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, April 28, also at 10:00 a.m. Patrons will be able to purchase their tickets either online via the Daytona Tortugas' website, www.daytonatortugas.com, via phone call at (386) 257-3172, or by visiting the Daytona Tortugas' box office at 110 East Orange Ave.

