Threshers Shut Out in Series Opener Against Hammerheads, 6-0

May 24, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







JUPITER, Fl - The Clearwater Threshers managed only four hits in a 6-0 shutout loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads in the opener of a six-game series on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Right-hander Oswald Medina made his seventh start of the season for Clearwater, allowing four unearned runs on six hits and striking out two.

The Hammerheads (22-18) took advantage of a costly error in the third by Threshers second baseman Hao Yu Lee to grab a 3-0 lead on a bases clearing, three-run double from Brady Allen. Jupiter added one more in the inning on an RBI single by Ian Lewis to push the lead to 4-0.

Following a single by Kendall Simmons and a double from Jamari Baylor, the Threshers (21-18) put runners on second and third with one out in the eighth but were unable to push anything across.

Clearwater righty Victor Lopez made his first appearance on the mound since April 26 in the eighth, but allowed two runs on three hits as Jupiter added some insurance runs to make it a 6-0 final.

The Threshers and Hammerheads meet again on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. Left-hander Gabriel Cotto is scheduled to start for Clearwater, with coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network set for 6:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.