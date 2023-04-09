Threshers Score Four Unanswered to Grab Opening Series

April 9, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







BRADENTON, FL - A three-run sixth and a late home run from Chad Castillo helped the Clearwater Threshers (2-1) win their opening series over with a 4-2 victory over the Bradenton Marauders (1-2) on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park. The Threshers have a day off on Monday before returning home to their home opener against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Tuesday, April 11th.

Deivis Nadal drove in the first two runs for the Marauders, opening the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the second and drawing a bases-loaded walk in the third to give Bradenton an early 2-0 lead. Clearwater got it all back with some shrewd baserunning in the sixth.

Emaarion Boyd led off the sixth with a walk and advanced to second on a fielder's choice hit by Castillo. Cade Fergus was hit by Marauders reliever J.P. Massey to load the bases for Jordan Viars. Massey threw a wild pitch that allowed all three runners to advance, scoring Boyd from third and cutting the deficit to 2-1. Two batters later, Massey threw another pitch in the dirt which allowed Castillo to come home and tie the game. An errant throw from catcher Geovanny Planchart got past Massey, and Fergus took advantage to score the go-ahead run from second base and give the Threshers a 3-2 lead.

Castillo led off the eighth with a solo home run to extend Clearwater's advantage to 4-2. Mason Ronan loaded the bases in the ninth, but Erick Brito and Otto Kemp partnered on a 6-4-3 double play to end the game and secure the series win with a 4-2 victory.

Braeden Fausnaught went 1.2 innings, striking out three and allowing two runs and a walk on three hits in a no-decision. Yoniel Ramirez allowed one hit and walked two with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Jack Dallas (1-0) earned the win with one strikeout, one walk, and two hits in 2.0 innings of work. Jonh Henriquez struck out one without allowing a baserunner in 2.0 frames. Ronan earned the save in 1.0 frame, striking out one and walking three.

Castillo's homer was the first of the season for the Threshers... It was Castillo's fourth of his career and first since August 30th of last season... Fergus left the game after scoring the go-ahead run in the sixth... Brito has recorded a hit in all three games so far this season... Brito and Kemp combined for three double plays in the game... Clearwater's bullpen has not allowed a run since the fourth inning on Friday... They have combined for a 16.0-inning scoreless streak... The Threshers return to BayCare Ballpark on Sunday, April 11th for their home opener against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Single-A, Twins)... First pitch is at 6:30 PM... You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457

