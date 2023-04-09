Marauders Fall in Tight Affair and Drop Opening Series

April 9, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







On an Easter Sunday that saw the game delayed to a 1:30 start due to rain, the Marauders turned to Braxton Ashcraft (Making a Rehab Start) to get the boys from Bradenton off on the right foot on the mound. The Buccos' 2018 2nd Round Pick would boast an excellent outing. The righty struck out five of the ten batters he faced in his three-inning cameo, in which he allowed just one hit, walked none, and held the Threshers scoreless. Bradenton jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the 2nd inning thanks to one of two RBI from Deivis Nadal on the night. Bradenton tacked on another in the 3rd off of a bases-loaded walk; the Marauders are still without an RBI hit through their first three games. Clearwater fought back to take the lead in the 6th inning when they loaded the bases thanks to 3 walks before all three men that reached scored on wild pitches to give Clearwater a one-run lead. The Marauders' pitching staff featured another rehab pitcher today with Kent Emanuel, who pitched in the Majors for the Astros in 2021, tossed one inning and set down the Threshers in order striking out a pair and ending the frame in less than ten pitches. The Threshers added one more tally in the 8th inning thanks to a solo home run from Chad Castillo. The Marauders would load the bases with just one out in the bottom half of the 9th, but a 6-4-3 double played ended the comeback effort and gave Clearwater the series win by a final of 4-2. The Marauders are back in action on Tuesday night at Lakeland in their first road matchup of the 2023 season.

