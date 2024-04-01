Threshers Release Projected Opening Day Roster

April 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







After returning most of the coaching staff that led Clearwater within one win of the Florida State League Championship, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced the projected Opening Day Roster for the Single-A Clearwater Threshers. With 16 of 32 players having previously played for the Threshers, including 15 members of the 2023 West Division Championship team, Clearwater's roster features 17 pitchers and 15 position players.

Aidan Miller was the first player announced on the Threshers' 2024 roster following a postseason run where he led the Florida State League in hits (8) batting average (.348) and total bases (13) in the 2023 playoffs. The 19-year-old joined Clearwater for his affiliated debut in August of 2023 and played the final ten games of the regular season and all eight playoff games with the Threshers after being selected by the Phillies with the 27th overall pick in the MLB Draft. Miller began the season as one of the top-ranked prospects in all of baseball, cracking MLB.com's top 100 prospects list last year and rocketing to number 58 after his first season in the minors, ranking third among Phillies' prospects.

Right-handed pitcher George Klassen is one of the 2023 Phillies draftees who is expected to make his debut in Clearwater this season. After a long season as the Saturday starter at the University of Minnesota, Klassen did not debut in an official Minor League game in 2023. The preseason All-Big Ten honoree allowed just three home runs over 56.1 innings with less than one hit per frame and an opponent batting average of .222 over his 14 appearances (13 starts) for the Gophers in 2023.

Micah Ottenbreit, another right-handed hurler, rejoins the Threshers after spending 2023 in the FCL. Ottenbreit was drafted in the fourth round by the Phillies in 2021 but has only pitched four games in the last two seasons, including two starts for the Threshers in 2022. He has made nine appearances (four starts) in parts of three minor league seasons, wherein he struck out eight batters in 14.0 innings pitched.

Jordan Viars returns for his third year with the Threshers after featuring as a corner outfielder and designated hitter in a career-high 83 games in 2023. Viars set personal bests across the board in his longest season as a minor leaguer, smacking 16 doubles, six home runs, and driving in 29 runs for the Threshers last season. He also showcased his improved speed with six steals in nine attempts.

Raylin Heredia is set to begin his first full season in affiliated baseball after spending most of his first three years in the DSL and FCL. He joined the Threshers in mid-August of 2023 and became one of Clearwater's leading hitters in the final stretch of the season and playoffs, slashing an impressive .288/.342/.409 with a home run and nine RBIs in the final 18 games of the Threshers' regular season. Before his call-up to Clearwater, Heredia had an OPS of .947 in the FCL, where he spent most of the season. A versatile outfielder, Heredia committed just seven errors in over 400 innings in the field between centerfield and his primary position in right.

Marty Malloy rejoins the Threshers staff as Manager for the third-straight season. His staff consists of Pitching Coaches Gustavo Armas and Tim Collins, Hitting Coach Chris Heintz, Bench Coach Mycal Jones, and Position Coach J.R. Murphy. Rounding out the field staff is Samantha Myers returning as the Athletic Trainer and Joseph Miranda returning as the Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Roster Breakdown (subject to change):

Pitchers (17): Brandon Beckel, Ethan Chenault, Trey Dillard, Jake Eddington, Jaydenn Estanista, Drew Garrett, Mavis Graves, Chase Hopewell, George Klassen, Hunter Loyd, Micah Ottenbreit, Jose Peña, Luke Russo, Casey Steward, Saul Teran, Paxton Thompson, Braydon Tucker.

Catchers (3): Lou Albrecht, Luis Caicuto, Kehden Hettiger.

Infield (7): Keaton Anthony, Trent Farquhar, Dakota Kotowski, Aidan Miller, Nikau Pouaka-Grego, Devin Saltiban, Bryson Ware.

Outfield (5): Pierce Bennett, Raylin Heredia, Avery Owusu-Asiedu, Jordan Viars, Tjayy Walton

You can purchase Threshers tickets by calling the BayCare Ballpark Ticket office at 727-467-4457 or visiting our website at threshersbaseball.com...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am to 3 pm on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.