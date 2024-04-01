Play Ball: Yankees Announce Tarpons' Break Camp Roster

TAMPA, Fla. - The New York Yankees announced on Monday the 2024 Break Camp Roster for the Tampa Tarpons. The roster features 16 returning players - seven pitchers and nine position players. Three members of the break camp roster rank within the Yankees' Top 30 prospects according to MLB.com, including Roderick Arias (No. 3), George Lombard Jr. (No. 7) and Cade Smith (No. 25).

Arias, the number one prospect in the 2022 International Free Agent class, spent 2023 with the Florida Complex League Yankees, where he batted .267/.423/.505 with 6 HR and 26 RBIs. His season only lasted 27 games, as a broken right thumb cut his season short. The switch-hitting Arias is a five-tool player and showed off his elite speed in the FCL, stealing 17 bases in 23 attempts.

Lombard Jr. enters his first full season with the Tarpons after being selected by the New York Yankees in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft (26th overall). In 2023, Lombard Jr. finished the regular season in Tampa, reaching base safely in eight of the nine games played. He slashed .273/.425/.303 while driving in 4 RBIs. Additionally, Lombard Jr. was named by the Miami Herald as one of the Miami-Dade County Athletes of the Year in 2023. Before entering the draft, Lombard Jr. ranked as the No. 31 overall draft prospect by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.

Cade Smith, the Yankees' sixth round draft pick in the 2023 MLB Draft was selected 192nd overall after three seasons at Mississippi State University. Through 130.1IP, Smith finished his collegiate career with a 4.14 ERA, amassing eight total wins and 132Ks. He appeared in 10 games last year for the Bulldogs during his junior season, making nine starts. Smith held batters to a .230 batting average and struck out 46 hitters.

Returning to the pitching staff for 2024 are LHP Kris Bow, RHP Yoljeldriz Diaz, RHP Ocean Gabonia, RHP Ryan Harvey, RHP Hueston Morrill, RHP Osiel Rodriguez and RHP Montana Semmel.

Newcomers on the mound include RHP Cade Austin, RHP Gabriel Barbosa, LHP Allen Facundo, RHP Steven Fulgencio, RHP Josh Grosz, RHP Jordy Luciano, RHP Aaron Nixon and RHP Luis Serna.

In addition to Lombard Jr., the Tarpons also return INF Brenny Escanio, INF Dylan Jasso, INF Dayro Perez, OF Tayler Aguilar, OF Daury Arias, OF Jackson Castillo, OF Coby Morales and C Manuel Palencia.

INF Enmanuel Tejada, OF Willy Montero, C Edinson Duran and C Tomas Frick round out the rest of the Tarpons' 2024 Break Camp Roster.

The Tampa Tarpons' Regular Season begins on the road against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on April 5th, 2024.

For more information about the Tampa Tarpons - call (813) 673-3055 or visit tarponsbaseball.com.

