Threshers Release 2025 Game Schedule

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers, proud Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies and reigning back-to-back Florida State League West First-Half Champions, have announced their 2025 schedule with game times. The curtain rises on the season Tuesday night, April 8th, and concludes with a noon matinee on Sunday, Sept. 7th.

First pitch time for Tuesday through Saturday night games at BayCare Ballpark is 6:30 p.m. with Sunday games at 12 p.m. Several Wednesday games have 12 p.m. start times on April 30th, June 18th, and July 23rd.

The Threshers are home for 11 Tuesday and 11 Saturday night games, and on both July 2nd and 3rd. Clearwater faces each FSL team at home except Palm Beach and Jupiter, though the Threshers pay both teams a visit. Clearwater travels to all of the league opponents save St. Lucie this year.

Promotion and ticket-on-sale dates for the Threshers' 66 home games will be released at a later time, along with club and group information. Watch ThreshersBaseball.com for updates.

