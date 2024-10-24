Dunedin Blue Jays Release Their 2025 Schedule

October 24, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

The Dunedin Blue Jays 2025 schedule has been released and will be opening their season on Friday, April 4th at TD Ballpark. The club will play a total of 66 home games at TD Ballpark against eight different teams across the Florida State League.

The standout date for this schedule is the July 3rd game at home when the Blue Jays welcome in the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

The Jays also play two home series' against their other hometown opponent, the Tampa Tarpons. This season will also see the 2024 Florida State League Champion Palm Beach Cardinals return to TD Ballpark. A full promotional schedule detailing theme nights and giveaways for the 2025 season will be released at a later date.

To keep up with any updates to the game schedule, the upcoming promotional schedule, and ticket on sale dates, follow @dunedinbluejays on social media and keep up with dunedinbluejays.com.

