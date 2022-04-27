Threshers One-Hit Mighty Mussels, Extend Winning Streak to Eight

April 27, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







FORT MYERS, FL - A trio of Clearwater Threshers hurlers, including left-handed starter Gabriel Cotto as well as right-handers Fernando Lozano and Malik Binns, held the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels to a combined one hit in a 6-1 win on Wednesday night at Hammond Stadium. The victory pushed the Threshers' winning streak to eight straight games and propelled the squad over .500 for the first time all season.

Cotto, making this third start of 2022, allowed only one run on just one hit and struck out four in five innings of work. The right-hander was credited with his first win of the season.

Tied 1-1 in the third, Kendall Simmons launched his second home run of the year out to left to give the Threshers a 2-1 lead. Leading 2-1 in the fourth, the Threshers (9-8) used a two-run single by center fielder Wilfredo Flores Simmons to push their lead to 4-1.

Lozano entered in the sixth for Clearwater and struck out four in two innings, as the Threshers added two more on an RBI double by third baseman Simmons and another Mighty Mussels (10-7) throwing error. Simmons finished the game an impressive 3-for-5 with two RBI and scored two runs.

Holding a 6-1 lead in the eighth, Binns entered for the Threshers and worked two scoreless frames while striking out five to secure an eighth consecutive victory. The right-hander, who holds a 2-0 record, lowered his ERA to a minuscule 0.84 in six appearances.

Clearwater, now only one game out of first place in the FSL's West Division, returns to action in Fort Myers for game three of the six-game series on Thursday night. LHP Matt Osterberg is scheduled to start for the Threshers, while RHP John Stankiewicz is set to take the mound for the Mighty Mussels. Coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network begins at 6:50 p.m with first pitch at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.