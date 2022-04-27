Pitching Staff Dodges Danger, Lifts Marauders over Jays

BRADENTON, Fla. - Marauders pitchers worked out of numerous jams on Wednesday afternoon at LECOM Park, helping lift Bradenton to a 6-2 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays.

Four Marauders (10-7) pitchers walked a season-high nine batters but never allowed a hit with runners in scoring position. Neither team's pitching staff recorded a single perfect inning, and every half-inning at the plate for both teams saw at least one baserunner stranded.

Four Bradenton hitters recorded two or more hits, including three-hit performances by Jase Bowen and Juan Jerez.

The Marauders opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning, when Juan Jerez doubled and scored on a Mike Jarvis single off Jonatan Bernal (0-2). Dunedin tied the score, 1-1, in the top of the fourth, when Marauders starter Luis Peralta issued three straight two-out walks, loading the bases. Dante Mendoza (3-1) entered in relief and walked Angel del Rosario to force the tying run home, but then struck out Dasan Brown to end the inning.

Peralta finished with a career-high nine strikeouts in three and two-thirds innings, allowing just two hits but walking four.

Bradenton quickly regained the lead, 2-1, in the bottom of the fourth, as Jarvis tripled and scored on an infield single by Bowen. In the fifth, Randy Romero hit an RBI-double down the left field line, and Bowen drove a solo homer to right field off reliever Wilgenis Alvardo in the sixth, bringing Bradenton's lead to 4-1. The home run was Bowen's team-leading fifth of the season, placing him in a tie for the Florida State League lead in homers.

Marauders pitching, meanwhile, stranded a combined five Blue Jays baserunners from the sixth through the eighth innings. Left-hander Jake Sweeney worked three scoreless innings in relief, fanning four batters and working around two walks and three hits, all singles.

In the eighth, Bradenton loaded the bases against Alvarado and built the lead to 6-1 when Jerez delivered a two-run single that evaded the reach of third baseman Damiano Palmegiani.

Carlos Lomeli earned the save for Bradenton, pitching the final two innings. The right-hander worked around a leadoff walk and a single in the eighth and allowed a two-out solo homer to Rainer Nunez in the ninth before finishing the game.

Jacob Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a walk for the Marauders, extending his on-base streak to 15 games.

The series continues Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at LECOM Park. RHP Valentin Linarez (0-2, 15.43 ERA) will start for the Marauders against a yet-to-be named starter for Dunedin.

