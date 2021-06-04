Threshers Homestand June 8-13 - Promotions & Updated Guidelines

June 4, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers return to BayCare Ballpark for a six-game homestand starting with Dollar Tuesday on June 8. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game with the Tampa Tarpons. Enjoy $1 concession items like hot dogs, peanuts, popcorn, 12 oz. domestic draft beers (21+) and 16 oz. fountain sodas. Plus $1 berm tickets are available.

Beginning the June 8th homestand, the Threshers will update a few capacity and face covering guidelines.

Seating capacity will increase to nearly 100 percent for the remainder of the 2021 season. A limited number of seating pods will be available for fans who prefer to remain in a socially distanced environment. Single-game tickets are currently on sale at ThreshersBaseball.com.

Also starting June 8th, fans will no longer be required to wear masks while in the seating bowl and outdoor areas at BayCare Ballpark. Unvaccinated fans are strongly encouraged to continue wearing face coverings at all times. All fans are encouraged to wear masks in indoor areas. Health & Safety Guidelines on ThreshersBaseball.com.

The Silver Sharks meet on Wednesday and Taps & Apps Thursday is June 10. Visiting taps for this Thursday are from Cigar City, 3 Daughters and Terrapin breweries; 24 oz. drafts are only $3.50 all night! Don't miss the specialty apps like fried cheese curds at Rooster & Buffalo food kiosk. Taps & Apps on ThreshersBaseball.com.

Pitch For Pink, the Threshers annual breast cancer awareness and fundraising event to benefit Morton Plant Mease Foundation, returns on Friday, June 11. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game, arrive early for the Survivor's Walk and the pink Threshers cap giveaway by Banquet Masters (first 1,000). Visit the online auction with special gift baskets, Threshers merchandise and Pink gameday jerseys. More info and auction on ThreshersBaseball.com.

Pride Night presented by Tampa Bay Times with Fireworks is Saturday, June 12 at BayCare Ballpark. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game with the Tampa Tarpons. Stay after for postgame fireworks presented by Tampa Bay's #1 Catering Company - Banquet Masters! Tickets and info on ThreshersBaseball.com.

Special activities on Saturday include a car show by the West Florida Flamingo Car Club in the West parking lot while gates are open. Our friends from The Herolds of Harmony will be performing the National Anthem and the 7th inning stretch, plus catch them outside of the west gate prior to the game. Pasco Pride has a group ticket option for the event as a fundraiser.

The homestand caps off on Sunday with a 12 p.m. game versus the Tarpons and 11 a.m. gates. All games and promotions are available on ThreshersBaseball.com. The BayCare Box Office is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and during games. The Threshers ticket and administrative offices are closed on Mondays.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from June 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.