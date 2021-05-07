Threshers Fall 6-2 in 10 Innings on Friday Night

CLEARWATER, Fla. - An one-run lead was not enough on Friday night, as the Threshers fell to the Flying Tigers 6-2 in 10 innings. Clearwater was ahead 2-1 in the top of the 9th when Lakeland forced extras by converting a two-out error into the game-tying run. A four-run top of the 10th inning determined the contest's final score.

Starter Starlyn Castillo struck out four with one walk in 3.0IP, Rafael Marcano followed with 3.2IP allowing an unearned run and striking out seven. The loss was hung on Alejandro Made (0-1).

Threshers catcher Abrahan Gutierrez walked to lead off the bottom of the 2nd inning, then followed two wild pitches and a pick-off attempt throwing-error around the bases to open the scoring at 1-0. Four innings later, the backstop led off the 6th inning with a solo shot over the right field fence for his first home run of the season and a 2-0 Threshers lead.

Lakeland reliever Bryce Tassin (1-0) earned the win. Flying Tigers batters stroked nine hits to the Threshers five, the teams combined for five errors and 24 runners left on base in the 3-hour 40-minutes of game time.

The two 2-2 teams meet for another series tie-breaker on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with LHP Jordi Martinez set to make his season debut on the hill for the Threshers. Stay after the game for the best in the bay area fireworks show, presented by Champion Coach. Tickets

