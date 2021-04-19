Threshers Announce 2021 Coaching Staff

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers coaching staff for the 2021 campaign is set and Milver Reyes has been tapped to lead the squad. Joining the new skipper will be pitching coach Tyler Anderson and hitting coach Cody Asche. Rounding out the field staff is athletic trainer Meaghan Flaherty and strength and conditioning coach Jose Salas.

Reyes was a member of the 2018 Lakewood (A) coaching staff. In his managerial debut, he helmed the 2019 Gulf Coast Phillies West (R) to a first-place finish.

Prior to joining the Phillies player development staff in 2018, Reyes spent most of his career in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. The former catcher played for 12 years in the Pirates minor league system and went on to coach in the organization for six years.

Pitching coach Tyler Anderson is new to the Phillies player development staff in 2021 after spending the previous three seasons as a coach with the Angels. A native of Australia, he was selected to serve as a pitching coach for the Australian U18 National Team (2018) and pitching coach for Perth (2019) in the Australian Baseball League.

Also new to the Phillies minor league coaching is hitting coach Cody Asche. This is the first coaching assignment for the nine-year pro. The former third baseman played in five Major League seasons for the Phillies (2013-16) and White Sox (2017). Asche was a fourth-round draft pick by Philadelphia in 2011 out of the University of Nebraska.

Athletic Trainer Meaghan Flaherty is the first woman to serve as full-time field staff for the Clearwater Threshers. The Massachusetts-born Flaherty was hired by the Phillies prior to the 2020 season after a 2019 in the Cubs system. She earned a master's degree in athletic training from Bridgewater State University in her home commonwealth.

Returning to the Threshers after a successful stint with the club in 2019, is strength and conditioning coach Jose Salas. After joining the Phillies in 2016, Salas spent three seasons with the GCL teams in Clearwater at the Carpenter Complex. The Venezuela native received his master's degree in kinesiology from Tarleton State University in Texas.

The Clearwater Threshers season opens on Tuesday, May 4, at BayCare Ballpark with a 7 p.m. contest versus the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

