Brian Meyer Named Mighty Mussels Manager

April 19, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Minnesota Twins have promoted Brian Meyer to lead the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels as manager for their inaugural 2021 campaign.

Aaron Sutton had previously been tabbed as Mussels' manager, but announced his decision to step away from coaching and pursue a family business venture on March 24.

"It's a little bit bittersweet because Aaron Sutton and I built a great relationship over the past year and a half," Meyer said. "He's a tremendous coach and a tremendous person. But on the flip side of that, I was ecstatic about the opportunity to lead the Mighty Mussels this year."

Meyer brings with him 13 years of collegiate coaching experience, reaching the NCAA Tournament with three different programs. The Cincinnati native starred as a second baseman for Division III Otterbein College in Ohio before spending three years as the team's hitting coach and recruiting coordinator.

Meyer ascended to the Division I level in 2010, leading the Wright State Red Raiders to back-to-back Horizon League titles. The now 38-year-old then moved to New Orleans in 2012, logging five seasons at Tulane University. The Green Wave went a combined 76-46 in Meyer's final two seasons, reaching back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.

Meyer returned to the Midwest in 2017, serving three seasons as an assistant at Butler University in Indianapolis before being hired by the Twins prior to the 2020 season. In all, he has helped tutor 42 All-Conference selections, 17 MLB draft picks and three All-Americans. Brian currently resides in Cape Coral with his wife, Ashley and son, Walker.

As previously announced, Peter Larson and Carlos Hernandez will serve as the Mighty Mussels' pitching coaches. Larson enters his third year in the Twins' system after leading the Fordham Rams to their best season in more than a decade. Hernandez started his Twins tenure at the team's academy in the Dominican Republic in 2018. The 41-year-old pitched four seasons in the Major Leagues, racking up 111 innings for the 2002 Houston Astros.

The Twins have also hired Derek Shomon and Rayden Sierra to fill out the staff. Shomon fills Meyer's vacancy as hitting coach after playing and coaching in the Frontier League since 2012. The Illinois native started as the bullpen catcher for the Schaumburg Boomers before quickly being promoted to bench coach with both Schaumburg and the Lake Erie Crushers.

Sierra served as the hitting and outfield coach at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers in 2021. Prior to spending the abridged 2020 season as a coach at Volunteer State Community College (Tenn.), Sierra played professionally for Shomon's staff in Schaumburg in 2019. The Andres Boca Chica, Dominican Republic native played collegiately at Broward College (Fla.) and Cumberland University (Tenn.).

"I think there's character that's built when you don't have the luxury of resources like we have here at the Twins," Meyer said about his staff's background. "You find creative ways to make players better. When you do have resources such as we have, it just enhances our ability to develop players. That's what it's all about here."

The Twins have named Matt Smith as the Mussels' Athletic Trainer. Smith enters his second year with Minnesota. Evan McDonald joins the organization as the team's Strength & Conditioning Coach.

2021 Mussels season ticket packages are available now by calling (239) 768-4210. Individual tickets and the promotional schedule will be announced later this week. The Mussels are set to being the season in Bradenton at 6:05 p.m. on May 4. First pitch of the Mussels' homer opener at Hammond Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from April 19, 2021

Brian Meyer Named Mighty Mussels Manager - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.