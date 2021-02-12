Threshers Accept PDL License Invitation

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Major League Baseball on Friday announced the new league alignment and structure for Minor League affiliates. The Clearwater Threshers are proud to have accepted our Professional Development League (PDL) license invitation.

The PDL serves as the new model for a player development system established by Major League Baseball. Each MLB Club is responsible for providing players and staff to their four affiliates. The license holders must agree to uphold a set of standards for their facilities and player working conditions. These standards focus on ensuring Minor League players have access to up-to-date amenities and an increased salary.

The Clearwater Threshers will be one of the 10 teams that make up the new Low-A Southeast League and will play in the West division. The Threshers will continue to be one of the Philadelphia Phillies four affiliates, along with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (High-A), the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A) and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A).

Look for more information regarding the Threshers' 2021 season at a later date.

