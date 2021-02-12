Mets Announce Revised 2021 Spring Training Schedule and Unveil Health and Safety Protocols at Clover Park

FLUSHING, N.Y. - The New York Mets today announced that their revised 2021 Spring Training Grapefruit League schedule will begin on Monday, March 1.

The Mets will open their 24-game exhibition season against the Marlins in Jupiter on March 1. The first home game at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie will be Tuesday, March 2 vs. Houston. The Mets will play the Marlins, Nationals, Cardinals and Astros six times each.

Single Game presale for Spring Training Season Ticket Holders will be Tuesday, February 16 at 10 am. Single Game presale for New York Mets Season Ticket Holders and St. Lucie Mets Season Ticket Holders will be Thursday, February 18 at 10 am. Single Game tickets for the General Public will go on sale Saturday, February 20 at 10 am. All tickets must be purchased online at mets.com/springtraining.

Ticket prices range from $15-$35. Capacity at Clover Park will be limited to 20% (approximately 1,400 fans) to maintain social distancing. Tickets will be available in pods ranging in size from 1-6 seats. When purchasing a pod of seats, all seats in the designated area must be purchased together. All seating pods will be at least six feet from any other seating pod.

Clover Park will meet MLB, local health department and CDC guidelines to ensure all players and fans are safe. Fans will be required to wear masks that cover their nose and mouth at all times on ballpark property other than when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seat. Stadium ushers and staff will monitor the crowd and ask all fans to comply with the safety protocols. Hand sanitizer stations and social distancing markers have been installed throughout Clover Park and staff will continually disinfect and sanitize restrooms and common areas.

Concession stands will be open with health and safely protocols strictly enforced. Every location will have a touchless payment option and the Mets encourage fans to use credit or debit cards at all locations.

For more information regarding ticket procedures and health and safety protocols at Clover Park visit mets.com/springtraining.

