Three TCU Players Signed to Play for the Rox in 2021

April 29, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today the signings of three additional players for the 2021 season. They include infielder Bobby Goodloe and pitchers Luke Savage and Storm Hierholzer all from #5 ranked Texas Christian University.

Goodloe is a sophomore infielder. He has appeared in nine games for the Horned Frogs this year, hitting one home run and scoring four runs. As a freshman, he appeared in 39 games and collected 31 hits and 14 runs batted in. In 2019 Goodloe was named an All-Star in the Alaskan Baseball League.

Savage is a right-handed pitcher in his freshman season. He has thrown eight innings this year while striking out five batters and only allowing one run. In high school, the Plano, Texas native was earned all-district honors as a sophomore, junior and senior. Savage was also named the district MVP and to the first-team all-state team.

Hierholzer is also a freshman right-handed pitcher. He has appeared in four games this season, throwing 4.2 innings and striking out five batters. In high school, the Austin, Texas native was named a Perfect Game Preseason All-American prior to his senior season.

A complete list of the current roster for the 2021 season can be found here. Rox Field Manager David Bellamy and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for the upcoming season.

The 2021 season presented by Fleet Farm will be the Rox tenth season of Northwoods League baseball. The home opener is Friday, June 4th presented by Coborn's. There will be post-game fireworks. Get a complete game schedule here.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2021 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 29, 2021

Three TCU Players Signed to Play for the Rox in 2021 - St. Cloud Rox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.