Three Straight Victories for BKFC

After a goalless, lackluster first 45 minutes, Brooklyn FC entered the locker room tied 0-0 against Lexington SC. Eager to reward their fans with a goal to celebrate, Brooklyn started the second half on the front foot. Just one minute in, Mackenzie George received the ball down the right flank from Sasha Pickard and did what she does best. She turned her defender, drove to the byline, and clipped in a ball that evaded everyone, including the Lexington SC goalkeeper and Jess Garziano. Unmarked on the back post, Isabel Cox quickly settled the ball before firing it into the roof of the net to bag her second goal of the season.

Wide play from George and Cox has proven to be a key component for Brooklyn to find goals. As the half progressed, Brooklyn continued to attack down the flanks in search of a second goal to calm nerves and put the game to bed. Grabias nearly found the insurance goal in the 86th minute when she curled free kick with pace from just outside the area that looked destined for the top right corner, but the Lexington SC goalkeeper was able to make a great save. Although the second goal never arrived, a nerve-wracking 45-plus minutes came to an end when the referee blew the final whistle.

This win marks Brooklyn's third consecutive win and clean sheet, positioning them second in the league, just one point behind Carolina Ascent and with a game in hand.

Post-Match Quotes

"We have principles offensively, defensively, and in transition, no matter what system we're playing or who we're playing," said Head Coach Jessica Silva. We stick to those principles as we're going forward, and we have a growth mindset going on as well, so it's about getting one percent better every time."

"We have a lot of trust with each other, so people are confident because they know the person on the right or the left has their back," said Allison Pantuso, Right Centerback "Sticking to our principles, getting better at our style of play every single day, just always thinking about bringing more," said Neeku Purcell, goalkeeper. We know we can get better after every game...and we plan to."

Next Match

Brooklyn FC will go on the road next match to face Fort Lauderdale FC Sunday Oct. 6th at 7:30pm EST.

