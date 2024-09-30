Sun Claim a Point in Charlotte

September 30, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC earned a hard-fought draw in Charlotte Friday night at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

The Sun took on the Ascent in what was a match between two top-four teams in the league. Tampa Bay came into the match sitting in fourth place, with five points through four games. League-leading Carolina had 10 points through four matches and was still undefeated on the season.

It was Tampa Bay who came out of the gates looking like the stronger team, however. The Sun controlled possession for much of the first half, putting a handful of high-quality shots on net. Despite controlling the half, Tampa Bay wasn't able to truly trouble Carolina's Meagen McClelland.

It was a back-and-forth 90 minutes, with the action ramping up towards the very end of the match. Ashley Orkus came up big in the first minute of added time, locating and saving a Rylee Baisden shot through multiple players.

The Sun had its best opportunity to come away with all three points in the third minute of added time. Kristen Edmonds played a ball into the box for Ashley Clark who set up Natasha Flint for a shot in front of goal that was ultimately corralled by McClelland.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, giving both teams a point on the night. Three players made their Sun debuts during Friday's competition, with Jade Moore, Cecilie Floe, and Natasha Flint all getting their first action with the team. The Sun will continue to look to build their chemistry as they get more games under their belts together.

Tampa Bay Sun FC will stay on the road for one more match. They take on DC Power FC Wednesday October 2nd at 6:30 PM EST before returning home October 12th for an in-state match up against Fort Lauderdale United FC.

