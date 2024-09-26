Three Shuckers Selected for the 2024 Robin Yount Performance Awards

BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that Biloxi Shuckers' pitchers Craig Yoho and K.C. Hunt and shortstop Cooper Pratt have all been selected for the organization's Robin Yount Performance Awards. Yoho and Hunt were named the Brewers Co-Minor League Pitchers of the Year while Pratt was named the Co-Minor League Player of the Year alongside Jesus Made. All four players will be honored at American Family Field during a special pregame ceremony on Friday prior to the Brewers' game against the New York Mets.

It marks the second consecutive year three Shuckers have been honored after Jackson Chourio, Tyler Black and Carlos F. Rodriguez garnered honors in 2023. At least one Shuckers player has been selected for the performance awards during every year of the franchise's existence, dating back to 2015. A Shuckers pitcher has been named a Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year seven of the last nine seasons (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2023, 2024).

Yoho, the Brewers' eighth-round pick from 2023, split his season between High-A Wisconsin, Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville, making 48 appearances with a 0.94 ERA and 101 strikeouts across 57.2 innings. With the Shuckers, Yoho made 18 appearances, held a 1.17 ERA and struck out 46 batters over 23.0 innings. Yoho finished the season among the Double-A leaders (min. 20ip) in strikeout rate (1st, 46.5%), fielding independent pitching (1st, 0.62), groundball rate (6th, 62.2%) and swinging strike rate (11th, 18.6%). Yoho was promoted to Triple-A Nashville on August 6 and held a 1.26 ERA over 14.1 innings with the Sounds.

Hunt, an undrafted free agent signing in July of 2023, finished the season with the Shuckers after starting the season as a reliever with the Single-A Carolina Mudcats. Across 25 appearances and 14 starts across three levels, Hunt finished with a 2.03 ERA, 139 strikeouts and 25 walks over 102.0 innings. Hunt's 139 strikeouts ranked as the second-most in the organization. With the Shuckers, he held a 2.20 ERA across six starts in the regular season with 39 strikeouts in 32.2 innings. In his only playoff appearance, in game two of the Southern League Division Series, Hunt set a career-high with 7.2 innings and allowed one run, the third-longest playoff start in franchise history.

Pratt, the Brewers sixth-round pick in 2023 and a Mississippi native, reached Double-A Biloxi for the Southern League Playoffs, going 2-for-8 with home run and 3 RBI in 2 games during the Division Series. In the regular season, Pratt split time between Single-A Carolina and the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, putting together a .277/.362/.406 slash line across 96 games. With Wisconsin, Pratt also recorded 5 home runs in 23 games before going 5-for-20 in the postseason during the team's run to the Midwest League Championship Series.

This marks the 13th, 14th and 15th times a Shuckers player has been honored by the Brewers as a Minor League Player of the Year. Previous Shuckers to win the award include; Carlos F. Rodriguez (2023), Tyler Black (2023), Jackson Chourio (2023, 2022), Ethan Small (2021), Trent Grisham (2019), Zack Brown (2018), Corey Ray (2018), Corbin Burnes (2017), Brandon Woodruff (2016), Jorge Lopez (2015) and Orlando Arcia (2015).

