Four 2024 Lookouts Named to Arizona Fall League

September 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Minor League Baseball has announced that four members of the 2024 Chattanooga Lookouts, Jose Acuna, Tyler Callihan, Luis Mey, and Carson Rudd, have been named to the Glendale Desert Dogs of the Arizona Fall League. The four Lookouts will be joined by former Lookouts, Edwin Arroyo, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and Connor Phillips. Reds pitching prospect and 2024 Dayton Dragon Arij Fransen rounds out the Reds contingent.

In nine games this year Jose Acuna only allowed two runs in 22.1 innings for a 0.81 ERA. The right-hander began his season pitching for the ACL Reds before making his Double-A debut with Chattanooga on May 26. After an IL stint, Acuna finished the season strong, throwing 13 scoreless innings in the month of August with 17 strikeouts.

Lookouts infielder Tyler Callihan began the year with the team after spending the last 22 games of the 2023 season in Double-A. After a slow start, the infielder picked it up, hitting .379 in the month of August and finished third on the team in OPS (.773).

Reliever Luis Mey made his mark immediately upon getting called up to Double-A. In his Lookouts debut, the hard-throwing right-hander struck out three batters in 1.2 scoreless innings. He finished the year with 27 strikeouts in just 19 appearances.

Carson Rudd is the third and final Lookouts reliever to make the Desert Dogs. Rudd was lights out at the time for Chattanooga. In May the right-hander only allowed two runs in 18.1 innings. He also finished the year on an 11.2 scoreless inning streak. Rudd ended the season tied for second on the team with four saves and was perfect in save opportunities.

Rudd and the rest of the Desert Dogs begin their season on Tuesday, October 8 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale Arizona. Their season runs until Thursday, November 14.

Lookouts Opening Day for the 2025 season is Tuesday, April 8, 2025. To stay up-to-date on the Lookouts year-round, head to www.lookouts.com, or by follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ChattanoogaLookouts), X (@ChattLookouts), and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.