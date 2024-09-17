Three RoughRiders Garner Rangers MiLB Awards

September 17, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - On Tuesday, the Texas Rangers announced three Frisco RoughRiders took home Rangers Minor League Awards.

Tom Grieve Player of the Year - OF Alejandro Osuna

Reliever of the Year - LHP Bryan Magdelano

Defender of the Year - INF Cody Freeman

Osuna joined the RoughRiders from High-A Hickory on June 28th and dominated during his time in the Texas League. Over his 57 games with the Riders, he hit .306/.379/.523/.902 with 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 32 RBIs, 46 runs and seven steals. During the time since he made his Double-A debut, he finished first in the Texas League in doubles and hits (72) while finishing fourth in batting average and third in OPS. The No.16 prospect in the Rangers system according to MLB.com finished the season with 102 games played between Frisco and Hickory, batting .292/.362/.507/.869 with 24 doubles, 18 home runs and 61 RBIs, finishing second among full-season Rangers farmhands with his .869 OPS and first with a 143 wRC+.

While Magdelano's time in Frisco was short, it was impressive. He pitched in four scoreless games, allowing just one hit over 4.0 innings while striking out seven. On the season, in 36 appearances between Frisco, Hickory and Low-A Down East, Magdelano went 6-3 with a 1.27 ERA, striking out 68 to 21 walks in 42.2 innings and holding opponents to just a .134 batting average. From June 16th through the end of the season, he allowed just one unearned run over 25.0 innings on two hits while striking out 41 batters (46.6 percent strikeout rate) and walking nine. He held opponents to a .026 batting average during that span. Among those who threw at least 40 innings, his .132 batting average against was tied for fourth in all of Minor League Baseball and his 40.5 percent strikeout rate was tied for third in all of MiLB.

Freeman was a staple at third for the RoughRiders all season. On the season, Freeman committed just four total errors with a .986 fielding percentage. He played 102 games defensively at third and eight at second base. Among players in all of Minor League Baseball that played over 100 games at third, shortstop or second, Freeman had the fewest errors at a single position. The only other non-outfielder with fewer errors in the minors is Northwest Arkansas's Dillan Shrum, who plays first base, with three. Last season, Freeman played just 25 games at third base, starting 57 games at catcher. This season, he did not play a single game behind the plate.

The RoughRiders open up their quest for a Texas League Championship with a three-game series against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland A's affiliate) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17th. The Riders and RockHounds have not named starters for the first game of the series in Midland.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 17, 2024

Three RoughRiders Garner Rangers MiLB Awards - Frisco RoughRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.