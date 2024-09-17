Midland Tops Frisco in Pitcher's Duel, 2-0

September 17, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Midland RockHounds 2-0 on Tuesday evening from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Midland (85-54) opened the scoring in the home half of the second inning against Frisco (84-55 starter Winston Santos (0-1) on a leadoff homer by Will Simpson.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the sixth, Maximo Acosta tripled with two outs but the RoughRiders were unable to push him across the plate.

In the bottom of the sixth, the RockHounds loaded the bases against Santos on an error, single and a walk. Jordan Groshans provided a sacrifice fly, plating Brennan Milone to push the lead to 2-0.

Santos exited after 6.0 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while fanning 12 batters.

Mason Barnett (1-0) held the Riders to just two hits across 6.0 scoreless frames, walking a pair and striking out seven.

Frisco had their best opportunity in the top of the seventh inning where Cody Freeman reached on an error and Abimelec Ortiz worked a walk. Colin Peluse was able to sit down the next three batters he faced, preserving the RockHounds advantage.

Offensively, Acosta collected both of the RoughRiders two hits with a triple and a single. Frisco went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position in the 2-0 loss.

The RoughRiders continue their quest for a Texas League Championship in game two of a three-game series against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland A's affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, September 19th. The Riders are expected to turn to LHP Kohl Drake (2-1, 3.10) against RHP Jack Perkins (4-1, 2.96) for the RockHounds.

