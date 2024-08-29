Three Revolution II Players Earn International Call-Ups in September International Window

August 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Three New England Revolution II players earned national team call-ups for upcoming competitions in September. Revolution II defender Colby Quiñones has been selected by Puerto Rico's Senior National Team, while forward Alex Monis will represent Philippine's Senior National Team and forward Olger Escobar, a Malden, Mass. native, has been called up by Guatemala's Senior National Team.

Escobar registers his fourth international call-up with Guatemala's Senior Team, most recently suiting up for an international friendly against Argentina on June 15. The 17-year-old Revolution Academy product will represent Guatemala from August 30 through September 10, first participating in a friendly against Uruguay on September 1. Escobar and Guatemala will then compete in Concacaf Nations League Group Stage action, taking on Martinique on September 5 and Costa Rica on September 9. The 2023 UnitedHealthcare Revolution Academy Player of the Year, Escobar has recorded over 25 professional appearances with Revolution II since signing with the team last year.

Quiñones earns his fifth international call-up with Puerto Rico's Senior Team. The defender will feature for Puerto Rico from September 2 through September 10, competing in the Concacaf Nations League C, with a pair of home matches against Haiti on September 6 and Aruba on September 9. Quiñones, a Bedford, N.H. native who joined Revolution II in 2020, owns 11 appearances in MLS NEXT Pro this year.

Monis will travel to Malaysia to compete with the Philippines in the Merdeka Tournament 2024 from September 2 to September 9. Monis made his international debut for the Philippines on June 6, 2024, and owns two appearances and one assist on the international level. The 21-year-old leads Revolution II with a team-best eight goals this season, along with three assists over 20 appearances.

New England Revolution II resume the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season on Saturday, August 31, hosting Chicago Fire FC II at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET with Matt Pedersen calling the action on the MLS Season Pass-Apple TV.

