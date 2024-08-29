Luca Moisa and Gio Villa Called up to USYNT

August 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs midfielder Luca Moisa and defender Gio Villa have been called up to the United States Youth National Team U17 squad. This is Moisa and Villa's third call up to the USYNT this calendar year, all under coach Gonzalo Segares.

The Monarchs and RSL academy duo report to Coach Segres for the first time in the U17 circuit for the Vaclav Ježek Cup in Hustopeče, Czech Republic on August 30. Team USA will participate in three matches, the first on September 4th against Germany, the second against the hosts on September 6th, and the final match on September 8th against Slovakia.

"The opportunity for a young player to represent their nation is a privilege," said Real Salt Lake Assistant General Manager Tony Beltran. "Gio and Luca are great young men who have shown maturity on and off the pitch and are great representatives of the badge. As a Club we wish them luck as we watch their international careers bloom."

Moisa, 16, is in the midst of his most active professional season appearing in 15 matches for the Monarchs this season, including eight starts. The young talent has shown a confident poise in the midfield completing 87% of his passes connecting for one assist.

Villa, 16, a Mexican-American dual-national defender has had a quiet rookie season with the Monarchs logging 112 minutes between two matches, one being a start. Villa made his professional debut on April 4th in a 1-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2.

The RSL academy season is right around the corner where the duo will continue to contribute significantly in the midfield and back line. Moisa is a reigning MLS NEXT All-Star, representing the West in the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.

After camp Moisa and Villa will return to the Monarchs for its final two away games of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign at Tacoma Defiance (Sep. 13) and at LAFC2 (Sep. 23) before returning home for a pair of home games to finish the season against Portland Timbers 2 (Sep. 29) and Ventura County FC (Oct. 6).

Real Monarchs round out its three game road trip this Saturday at Minnesota United FC 2. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. MDT and broadcast is available on MLS NEXT Pro's website.

U.S. U-17 MYNT ROSTER - VACLAV JEZEK TOURNAMENT - CZECH REPUBLIC

GOALKEEPERS (2): Jack Kortkamp (Sporting Kansas City; Olathe, Kan.), Aidan Stokes (New York Red Bulls; Totowa, N.J.)

DEFENDERS (6): Christopher Cupps (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Pedro Guimaraes (Orange County SC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Enrique Martinez (LA Galaxy; Compton, Calif.), Adrian Sanders (Los Angeles FC; Claremont, Calif.), Oliver Tan (San Jose Earthquakes; Piedmont, Calif.), Gio Villa (Real Salt Lake; Chicago, Ill.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Maximo Carrizo (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Landon Emenalo (Chelsea/ENG; Tucson, Ariz.), Jack Mize (Borussia Dortmund/GER; New York City, N.Y.), Luca Moisa (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Alexander Smith (Rangers/SCO; Glasgow, Scotland), Jude Terry (Los Angeles FC; San Diego, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6): Chase Adams (Columbus Crew; Naperville, Ill.), Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund/GER; El Segundo, Calif.), Lorenzo Cornelius (St. Louis City SC; St. Peters, Mo.), Chance Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; Ceres, Calif.), Vitaliy Hlyut (Chicago Fire FC; Roselle, Ill.), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.)

ADDITIONAL NOTES

It's the first training camp of the U-17 MYNT cycle after this age group participated in three training camps during the one-year U-16 MYNT cycle. Defenders Pedro Guimaraes and Gio Villa were a part of all three U-16 camps.

Seven players represented the U.S. at the 2023 Concacaf Boys' U-15 Championship in the Dominican Republic, helping the USA take home its first title in three appearances at the tournament: defenders Guimaraes, Adrian Sanders and Villa, midfielders Luca Moisa and Jude Terry plus forwards Chase Adams and Cavan Sullivan.

Sullivan won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

Four players are signed to MLS Homegrown contracts: goalkeeper Aidan Stokes, midfielder Maximo Carrizo and forwards Chance Cowell and Sullivan.

Cowell is the younger brother of USMNT forward Cade Cowell

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.