Three Power Play Goals Propel Prowlers to a Weekend Split

November 14, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







After a thrilling six to five-game last night, the Prowlers and Hat Tricks were eager to hit the ice. The Prowlers would look to carry over the momentum of how they played in the 3rd period. Danbury was looking for their fifth consecutive win to start the season and get out of Port Huron with the weekend sweep. The three games played between these teams have had a combined total of 32 goals, so when these two play, the puck is in the back of the net often. The starters in net tonight were Greg Harney for the Prowlers making his second start of the season, and for the Hat Tricks, they would go back to veteran goalie Cooper Seedot after having the previous night off.

The Prowlers came out strong in the first period carrying over the strong play you saw late in the game last night. Early in the period, the Prowlers were able to light the lamp with a tremendous shorthanded goal by Austin Fetterly after a great play in D-zone by Cade Lambdin to give the Prowlers a two on one opportunity. Then the Prowlers took advantage of the special teams again as Alex Johnson was able to fire one past Seedot on the Power play to give the Prowlers the two nothing advantage going into the 2nd period. Greg Harney made some big saves for the Prowlers in the 1st denying the dangerous Danbury offense early in the game.

Danbury came out strong in the 2nd period with Aaron Atwell and Dustin Henning dropping the gloves as soon as the period started, but in that fight, Atwell hurt his hand and was not seen the rest of the period. Less than a minute into the period Jonny Ruiz scored his first goal as he had a tap-in goal off a big rebound. Later in the period on the Power Play, Ruiz was able to bury one past Harney for his second of the game and tie the game at two. Going into the third period, the shots were 31 for Danbury and 21 for Port Huron.

In the third period, the Danbury came out and continued their strong play with a strong shot from the point by Vinnie Susi deflected by Tobias Odjick to put the Hat Tricks up 3-2. Then late in the period, tides changed when the Prowlers were able to draw three consecutive penalties, with one of them being a double minor to draw two five on threes. The Prowlers took advantage of their opportunities when Austin Fetterly scored his 2nd goal, and Greg Harney got an assist on the goal for a goalie point. Then on the following five on three, Matt Graham would rifle one past Seedot in the game winner for the Prowlers and give the Hat Tricks their first loss of the season and allow for the split on the weekend. On top of the assist, Greg Harney was spectacular in net tonight, making 35 saves. Up next for the Prowlers is a road trip to Binghamton, and for the Hat Tricks, they will travel to Watertown.

