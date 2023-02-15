Three More Pitchers Join Rockers Roster for 2023 Tour

Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers are excited to announce the addition of three more arms joining the pitching staff for the 2023 campaign. Trevor Ichimura (Hawaii), Christian Foutch (Arkansas) and Tyler Horvath (Case Western Reserve) are set to call Green Bay home this summer.

"These arms come from quality programs and I'm thrilled to be able to add them to our staff," said Rockers field manager Chris Krepline.

Trevor Ichimura joins his Hawaii teammate, catcher Nainoa Cardinez, for the upcoming summer on the Rockers roster. In his sophomore season, he pitched 12.2 innings, including 5.2 scoreless innings in the school's historic 15-inning win over San Diego State. He posted a 2.13 ERA across his six appearances, before his season was cut short due to injury. He had similar success in his freshman season, where he posted the best ERA on the team until the final weekend of the season. Ichimura continues to prep for Hawaii's season opener on February 17 when they host Wright State.

Arkansas pitcher Christian Foutch will join the Rockers rosters after his first collegiate season. Foutch attended Chatfield High School in Littleton, Colorado. Coming out of high school, he was ranked the No. 1 pitcher in the state and No. 2 prospect overall. Foutch is currently getting ready for his collegiate career to begin on February 17 when the Razorbacks take on the 19th-ranked Texas Longhorns in the College Baseball Showdown.

Case Western reliever Tyler Horvath joins the Rockers one season after becoming the program's first relief pitcher in history to be named an All-American. In this 2022 season, he appeared in 18 games and recorded six saves as well as posing a 1.50 ERA. This will be Horvath's second straight year in the Northwoods league after spending last summer with the Kokomo Jackrabbits. With the Jackrabbits, he posted a 4-2 record and three saves. He also led the team with 60 strikeouts and a 3.77 ERA. His performance led him to being selected for the MLB Dreams Showcase. Horvath's season kicks off on February 24 when Case Western travels to the University of Chicago.

