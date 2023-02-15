Wausau Woodchucks Sign Cal State Fullerton Outfielder

February 15, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, Wisc. - Cal State Fullerton's Colby Wallace makes his way to the Midwest this summer as he signs with the Woodchucks for the 2023 season.

OF - Colby Wallace | 6'4" | R/R | So. | Cal State Fullerton

Colby played at the University of Washington during the 2022 season before then transferring to Cal State Fullerton. During his time as a Husky, Colby had a .295 batting average with 78 at-bats and committed only one error in his 28 games played. Before heading up to Washington, Colby played ball at Santa Margarita Catholic High School in California, where he was the 7th ranked outfielder in the state per Perfect Game.

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison, WI on Monday, May 29th. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30th. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now by calling 715.845.5055. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24th at 10am.

