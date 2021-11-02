Three Members of the Charleston Dirty Birds Front Office Staff Have New Titles
November 2, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release
CHARLESTON, W. Va. - The Charleston Dirty Birds announced today that Lindsey Webb will be the Director of Marketing/Entertainment/Media Relations, Zach Kurdin will be the Director of Ticket Operations & Digital Marketing, and that Jay Silverman will be a Senior Account Executive. "We feel that these changes will better align the specific skill sets of these individuals with the goals and objectives of our organization for optimal results," said Team President Chuck Domino.
Lindsey Webb will be entering her 5th season with the team's front office, Zach Kurdin enters his 6th season and Jay Silverman begins the second season of his second stint as a member of the front office.
For all future media inquiries, contact Lindsey Webb via email at Lindsey@wvpower.com or by phone at 304-414-4117.
Full Front Office Staff:
Andy Shea - CEO
Chuck Domino - President
Mary Nixon - Vice President
Jeremy Taylor - Senior Executive Director of Baseball and Stadium Operations
Aaron Simmons - Executive Director of Food and Hospitality Services
George Levandoski - Director of Corporate and Group Sales
Lindsey Webb - Director of Marketing/Entertainment/Media Relations
Zach Kurdin - Director of Ticket Operations and Digital Marketing
Rod Blackstone - Community Ambassador/Sales
Jay Silverman - Senior Account Executive
Kyle Vincent - Account Executive
Jessica Swartz - Merchandise Manager
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from November 2, 2021
- Three Members of the Charleston Dirty Birds Front Office Staff Have New Titles - Charleston Dirty Birds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.