Three Members of the Charleston Dirty Birds Front Office Staff Have New Titles

CHARLESTON, W. Va. - The Charleston Dirty Birds announced today that Lindsey Webb will be the Director of Marketing/Entertainment/Media Relations, Zach Kurdin will be the Director of Ticket Operations & Digital Marketing, and that Jay Silverman will be a Senior Account Executive. "We feel that these changes will better align the specific skill sets of these individuals with the goals and objectives of our organization for optimal results," said Team President Chuck Domino.

Lindsey Webb will be entering her 5th season with the team's front office, Zach Kurdin enters his 6th season and Jay Silverman begins the second season of his second stint as a member of the front office.

Full Front Office Staff:

Andy Shea - CEO

Chuck Domino - President

Mary Nixon - Vice President

Jeremy Taylor - Senior Executive Director of Baseball and Stadium Operations

Aaron Simmons - Executive Director of Food and Hospitality Services

George Levandoski - Director of Corporate and Group Sales

Lindsey Webb - Director of Marketing/Entertainment/Media Relations

Zach Kurdin - Director of Ticket Operations and Digital Marketing

Rod Blackstone - Community Ambassador/Sales

Jay Silverman - Senior Account Executive

Kyle Vincent - Account Executive

Jessica Swartz - Merchandise Manager

