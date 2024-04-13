Three Homers Not Enough for Sox

April 13, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Three home runs was not enough for the AquaSox as Eugene prevailed 7-5 in Game Four of the six-game homestand at Funko Field.

After falling behind early, the AquaSox bats found a power surge. Josh Hood hit his second home run in as many days in the bottom of the first. It was Hood's first time homering in consecutive games in his professional career. Then, in the bottom of the second inning, Mercer alumni Bill Knight hit his first home run of 2024. Three batters later, Brock Rodden hit his first home run as a member of the AquaSox, crushing a three-run blast over the left field wall.

Additionally on offense, Hood collected a second hit on the evening. Hood is now batting .320 after his third multi-hit game of the season. Gabriel Moncada and Knight both drew a pair of walks. Knight is now hitting .308 across seven games this season.

For Eugene, Scott Bandura collected a double and an RBI triple. Turner Hill hit his first home run of the year. Bandura, Zach Morgan, Andrew Kachel, and Justin Wishkoski all finished with multi-hit games.

On the mound, right-hander Michael Morales made his second start of 2024. Morales, the Mariners' 13th-ranked prospect, worked 5.1 innings, striking out five and walking only one batter. Morales has pitched at least five innings in both of his starts this season. Nick Davila came in and relieved Morales, throwing 2.2 innings. Davila struck out three batters and walked one in his second appearance of the season. Blake Townsend also pitched, throwing one inning in his third appearance. Townsend has yet to allow an earned run this year.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow's game is at 7:05 p.m. at Funko Field. Right-hander Juan Burgos takes the mound for his first start of 2024. In his previous appearance, Burgos threw three shutout innings at Hillsboro on April 7. Tomorrow's game is a part of BECU Family Night promotion, where fans can get Field Reserved tickets for only $8.00 each, limit eight tickets per person while supplies last. Additionally, 2024 AquaSox Magnet Schedules will be given away at the gates.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.