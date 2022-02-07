Three Home Games Added to Indianapolis' 2022 Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced the addition of three home games to the 2022 schedule, with the final homestand now running through Saturday, Sept. 24. The Indians will host the St. Paul Saints for six games instead of the previously scheduled three, giving Indy a total of 75 home games for the season, its most since hosting 77 games at Bush Stadium in 1984.

"We are excited to add three home games in September, providing our fans one last weekend to catch a game at Victory Field," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager.

"The anticipation for Opening Day on April 5 is building as we prepare for the 120th season of Indians baseball."

Single-game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale to the public Tuesday, March 1 at 10 AM.

Game times for the six-game series against St. Paul are listed below:

Monday, Sept. 19 - 6:35 PM

Tuesday, Sept. 20 - 6:35 PM

Wednesday, Sept. 21 - 1:35 PM

Thursday, Sept. 22 - 7:05 PM

Friday, Sept. 23 - 7:05 PM

Saturday, Sept. 24 - 6:35 PM

The Indians conclude the 2022 regular season with a three-game series at Columbus from Monday, Sept. 26 through Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Full season, half season and mini plans are on sale, and group and premium reservations can also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269- 3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

