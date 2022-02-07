Bats Join MiLB in Launch of "The Nine" Outreach Program

LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Louisville Bats, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, announced the team will be at the forefront of a nation-wide outreach program to help connect Black communities to baseball. The new program, "The Nine," will feature local outreach initiatives from 60 participating teams across Minor League Baseball during the 2022 season.

Named for the number Jackie Robinson wore during his only season playing in MiLB with the Triple-A Montreal Royals in 1946, The Nine will connect MiLB teams' existing, Black-community focused development efforts with new national programming and future special events in a coordinated and centralized campaign. The new inclusion initiative follows MiLB's Copa de la Diversión Latino fan engagement platform introduced in 2017 that included 76 MiLB teams in 2021.

The Bats' initiatives for The Nine during the 2022 season will include:

Dedicating a memorial at Eastern Cemetery for Felton Snow, a former baseball player for the Louisville Black Caps and Louisville White Sox of the Negro Southern League. The Bats, Louisville's chapter of the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR), Louisville Urban League and Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory will host a special recognition ceremony for the dedication later this season.

The Bats front office staff will completely renovate two youth fields at Shawnee Park this March. Labor is all volunteers, and Bats staff will be joined by participants from the Louisville Sports Commission.

Continuing the "Playing it Forward" initiative with item drives for youth sports equipment during the 2022 baseball season. The Bats have partnered with HUMANA and Louisville Sports Commission each of the last three years for the campaign, working to provide new or gently-used youth baseball or softball equipment to low-and moderate-income families.

Paying tribute and honoring the history of the former Negro League teams of Louisville on Friday, Sept. 2 vs. Indianapolis.

For additional information on The Nine, visit MiLB.com.

