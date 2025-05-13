Three Goals. Three Points. Unforgettable Moments: USL League One Player of the Week Souaibou Marou
May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Check out the Charlotte Independence Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from May 13, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Independence Stories
- Marou Scores Second Half Hat Trick, Jacks Beat Westchester SC 3-2
- Jacks Complete Comeback, Beat Texoma FC 4-3
- Jacks Get Revenge, Beat North Carolina FC 2-1
- Charlotte Independence Add Experienced Nigerian Ogenyi Onazi to Roster
- Jacks Hold off South Georgia Tormenta, 3-2