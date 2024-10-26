Three-Goal Second Half Carry Lexington Over Chattanooga in Season Finale

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







On a chilly Saturday night, the Chattanooga Red Wolves faced Lexington SC in the 2024 season finale at CHI Memorial Stadium. Following a scoreless first half and a limited Lexington offense, the visitors found a three-goal second half to end their time in USL League One with three points before heading to USL Championship.

With both teams looking to end the season with a win, each side looked for chances early and traded chances up and down the field. In keeping with his strong performance all season, TJ Bush made a save in the 16th minute to keep the visitors off the board. A foul just outside the box a few moments later would have Lexington line up for a free kick, only to be blocked by the wall of Chattanooga players. The Red Wolves looked to break out of the midfield as Lexington began to accumulate more shots.

Stefan Lukic and Ropapa Mensah combined for a sequence in the 22nd minute that gave life to Chattanooga's press, including a hard shot from Ualefi that was worn by a Lexington player. Mensah nearly got the Red Wolves on the board but was immediately whistled for offsides before the ball hit the back of the net. The match began to take on a more physical tone as Lexington picked up a foul and their second yellow card of the night.

Chattanooga worked to organize a final press as the clock wound down toward halftime, and Mensah had another near miss as a shot in the 37th minute went just wide of the net. After limiting Lexington and allowing zero shots after the 18th minute through first half stoppage time, the sides would head to the locker rooms with a nil-nil score.

The Red Wolves looked to build on their offensive momentum from the end of the first half as the second began but found themselves in a defensive position in the opening minutes of the final frame. Chattanooga made its first substitution to rejuvenate their press and was able to test Amal Knight in the 62nd minute with back-to-back shots from Chevone Marsh, who had entered for Mensah, and Pedro Hernandez, the latter of which was stopped only by the outstretched leg of a Lexington defender.

Lexington continued to apply pressure and, though Bush and the Chattanooga defense managed to shut down three consecutive corner kicks, a secondary play on the third corner resulted in a goal for Lexington for a 1-0 lead in the 71st minute. A triple substitution was made immediately after to bring on Jonny Filipe for the first time since his injury in the season opener against Lexington, in addition to Gharett Morris and Tobi Jnohope. Bush kept a second goal off the score sheet in the 75th minute making a save on a header from a free kick just outside of the box.

As the Red Wolves looked for a response to equalize, a shot from Lukic was tipped out of play by Knight to be sent out of danger. Lexington grabbed their second of the match in the 82nd minute to lengthen their lead to two goals. Chattanooga fought to find the back of the net as time wound down and added Bush to the high press; however, Lexington gained control of the ball and took advantage of the open goal to grab their third of the night. The final whistle blew shortly thereafter to signal the end of the match and the end of the 2024 season.

United Soccer League One Stories from October 26, 2024

