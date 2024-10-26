Greenville Triumph Crushes Tormenta FC 5-1 to Close Regular Season in Style

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC







Greenville, SC - In front of a packed Paladin Stadium, Greenville Triumph SC earned a decisive 5-1 victory in its final regular season match of 2024 by defeating rivals, Tormenta FC. The victory clinched a home playoff match and the Derby trophy for the Triumph as they finished the season undefeated against Tormenta. Greenville didn't disappoint its supporters, locking in a fourth-place finish in the USL League One standings with a final 10-7-4 regular season record. The win was highlighted by two goals for Lyam MacKinnon, earning him the Golden Boot for most goals in the league in 2024.

Setting the tone early, Greenville's opening goal came in the 12th minute, as Leo Castro showcased his playmaking skills, teeing up Lyam MacKinnon for a beautifully executed finish-MacKinnon's 15th goal of the season. The Swiss striker continued to be a thorn in Tormenta's side, drawing a penalty in the 28th minute after being fouled inside the box while lining up a shot. Cool and composed, MacKinnon converted the spot kick to double Greenville's lead, scoring his 16th goal in the hunt for the Golden Boot. The first half was dominated by the Triumph, with multiple cards issued to frustrated Tormenta players, further tilting the game in Greenville's favor. with Lyam MacKinnon's 16th goal of the season, he now takes the lead in the Golden Boot race, pending the results of tonight's West Coast matches.

The second half began with Greenville holding a solid 2-0 lead, and they wasted no time extending their advantage. Just five minutes after the restart, Evan Lee's pinpoint cross found Pascal Corvino, who delivered a stunning finish to make it 3-0. The celebration was equally thrilling as Corvino leapt over the field boards to embrace the ecstatic home crowd. The momentum continued in Greenville's favor when, in the 55th minute, Lee capitalized on a deflected shot by Castro, slotting the ball home for the Triumph's fourth goal. With the match firmly in their control, Hayden Anderson added the final touch, scoring in the 88th minute to secure a resounding 5-1 victory and put an emphatic end to Tormenta's hopes.

With this dominant 5- 1 victory, Greenville Triumph not only ended the regular season on a high note but also secured a crucial home playoff match against One Knoxville SC. The playoff showdown is set for next Saturday, November 2nd, at 2:00 PM in Paladin Stadium, where the Triumph will look to carry their momentum into the postseason. Fans can now purchase tickets to support their team as they aim to make a run towards a fourth League One Final.

United Soccer League One Stories from October 26, 2024

